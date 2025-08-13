"I told a few IPL teams to pick him" - R Ashwin's stunning claim on RCB star after heroics in AUS vs SA 2025 T20Is

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed about urging several IPL teams to pick Aussie big-hitter Tim David ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, he said many rejected the same, mentioning the drop-off in David's batting prowess.

Ad

Yet, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) acquired the 29-year-old for only ₹3 crore at the mega auction. David has not looked back since, becoming arguably the best T20 batter in world cricket.

The tall right-hander helped RCB win their maiden IPL title with several late cameos. He finished with 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14. David has continued his blistering form in T20Is, with a century and two half-centuries in his last four innings against the West Indies and South Africa.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the RCB star's transformation on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (2:15):

"I shouldn't say this but I told the decision makers of a few IPL teams to pick him before the last auction. They all said, 'No, his game has dropped off drastically '. I believe the future of T20 cricket is going to be having tall batters with long lovers and strong build. They are going to rule the roost if there are no changes brought to the wide line."

Ad

He added:

"A player RCB picked up at base price (₹3 crore) has taken his game to the next level. It's good to see Australia sending him up the order. A real steal for RCB."

David scored a breathtaking 83 off 52 deliveries to help Australia post 178 from 75/6 in the first T20I of the ongoing home series against South Africa. Following that match-winning performance, he was the lone warrior in the second T20I, with 50 off 24 balls. However, the hosts lost the contest by 53 runs.

Ad

"South Africa and Australia will be the two teams who'll challenge India" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin further picked South Africa and Australia as the biggest challengers to India in their T20 World Cup defense at home next year. The T20I series between the two teams stands at 1-1, with the decider to be played at Cairns on Saturday, August 16.

Ad

"Daniel Vettori, along with Travis Head, has transformed Australia's approach in T20 similar to that of SRH. I feel South Africa and Australia will be the two teams who'll challenge India the most in next year's T20 World Cup," said Ashwin (via the aforementioned source).

The Proteas' win in the second T20I broke Australia's incredible nine-game winning streak in the format. Meanwhile, India are the defending T20 World Champions, having won the title in the West Indies and the USA last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More