"I have to do two times better than what I have done" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi reveals plans for next season after impressive IPL 2025 with RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi revealed his plans for the next season after an impressive IPL 2025 tournament. The 14-year-old played his maiden IPL season this year after being picked by RR during the mega auctions.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi displayed his talent and skills when he got the opportunities. The swashbucking left-hander scored 252 runs from seven matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike-rate of 206.55 with a century and a half-century.

“Playing in the IPL is like a dream for everyone and I got a lot of positives from my first season and I also learnt a lot in terms of what I can do for the team in the next season,” he said in a video shared by IPL's official website (via The Indian Express).

The left-hander also became the youngest player to score a century in the history of the IPL, achieving the feat in just 35 balls. However, the youngster expressed that he is hungry to perform better and wants to improve his game in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

“Next year, I will work on areas where I made mistakes and try to do much better for the team. My learning is that I have to do two times better than what I have done so that my team also plays in the final next year and how much I can contribute to my team, I will focus on that," he added.

Rajasthan Royals failed to make the playoffs this season. They finished ninth on the table with just four wins and eight points from 14 matches.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi set for India U19 tour of England

As the senior Indian men's team is set to tour England for a five-match Test series this month, the India U19 team will also tour England for a multi-format series. Following his impressive performance in his debut IPL season, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was also named in India's U19 squad for the England tour.

“It is a new tournament. I am going to the UK for the first time so it will be a new experience. I will experience how the game goes on there,” the youngster said on going to England for the first time.

He also added that the preparations are going well and playing in England will be a good experience for him.

“Ayush Mhatre, who played for Chennai Super Kings this time, is our captain. The preparations are going well and it will be a good experience of playing in England and will try to return with the trophy."

Notably, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has played only five First Class and six List-A matches in his career so far.

