"I understand the backlash from fans"- Hardik Pandya opens up on negative reactions to him replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya understands the negative reactions from fans, especially those of Rohit Sharma, towards the franchise for replacing the veteran opener with the all-rounder as the team's skipper.

However, Hardik feels it is important to focus on giving the best performance on the field. He claimed that he completely understood the fans' emotions, but also opined that he couldn't control their reaction.

Speaking to the reporters in the pre-season press conference, here's what Hardik Pandya had to say about the MI fans:

"I understand the backlash from fans. But I focus on the sport. I control the controllable. I don't focus on things I can't control. I am grateful for fans. A lot of fame, name and love comes from them. They have every right and I respect their opinion."

Fans on social media have expressed their displeasure at Rohit being replaced as captain and continue to ask for more transparency from the Mumbai Indians hierarchy.

Hardik Pandya on camaraderie with Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya played seven seasons for MI under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and now returns to captain the legendary opener and team. On being asked whether things could get complicated, Hardik denied the possibility and claimed he would only take forward the legacy that Rohit had established.

On this, he stated:

"It won't be any different because he (Rohit) will help me out if I need his help. He is the captain of the Indian team which helps me as well. What he has achieved with this team, I will just carry forward that. So I don't think it will be anything different or awkward. It will be nice feeling because we have played together for 10 years. I have played under him and I know he is going to have a hand on my shoulder always."

The camaraderie between Rohit and Hardik could play a massive role in the dressing room environment, thereby going on to reflect on Mumbai Indians' performances on the field.