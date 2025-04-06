"I didn't understand the logic" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in GT's XI for IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Gujarat Titans (GT) for fielding only three overseas players in their playing combination in their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He urged the franchise to include Glenn Phillips alongside Sherfane Rutherford in the middle order if Kagiso Rabada isn't available and Gerald Coetzee isn't in their scheme of things.

GT will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 19 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 6. Rabada missed the visitors' previous game against RCB for personal reasons and might not be available for their clash against SRH either.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that the Gujarat Titans must play Phillips and Rutherford in tandem if they don't include an overseas seamer in their combination.

"If Kagiso Rabada is not there and you don't wish to play Gerald Coetzee, I feel you should play both Glenn Phillips and Sherfane Rutherford. I didn't understand the logic, that you are playing with three overseas players as Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, the Indian batters, are more valuable for you. I don't think that's the smartest thing to do," he said (9:10).

Chopra reckoned that Rashid Khan's indifferent form might be the IPL 2022 champions' greatest concern heading into Sunday's game.

"They (GT) bowl very well. Arshad (Khan) and Ishant (Sharma) aren't bowling their full overs. So that might be a bit of a concern, but the only big concern is that Khan sahab is not bowling well. He is not looking the same bowler, and that is something that must change," he observed.

Rashid has picked up a solitary wicket at an economy rate of 11.20 in the Titans' first three games in IPL 2025. The premier spinner went wicketless and conceded 54 runs in four overs against RCB.

"This team's focus is very simple" - Aakash Chopra on GT's top order ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Sai Sudharsan is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans' game plan in IPL 2025 has been one of their top three batters playing deep into their innings.

"Gujarat won the last match and they have already beaten Mumbai as well. They lost to Punjab for sure, but they are in a very decent space. This team's focus is very simple, that one of their top three needs to bat till the 15th over, and they are following that process to the T," he said.

While acknowledging that Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have done the job thus far, the cricketer-turned-commentator wondered how GT would fare if they lose early wickets.

"Sai Sudharsan plays very well in both innings (batting first or second). Shubman Gill plays well in the first innings and Buttler in the second innings. They try to move forward with their strengths and play well. If they become 25/3 someday, it would be worth watching what they do," Chopra observed.

Sudharsan (186) and Buttler (166) have been the Gujarat Titans' top two run-getters in IPL 2025. While Shubman Gill has scored 85 runs, Sherfane Rutherford (94) is the only other GT player to aggregate more than 15 runs this season.

