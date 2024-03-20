"I used to have 17 on my back" - AB de Villiers thrilled for Rishabh Pant's comeback in IPL 2024

Ab De Villiers has shared his excitement over Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

De Villiers spoke about how he and Pant have the same jersey number. He also backed the southpaw to score at least one century in this edition of the cash-rich league.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers said:

"The son of Delhi will be watched by thousands around India and around the globe again and by me. He's got number 17 on his back; I used to have 17 on my back. There's a bit of chemistry, and I absolutely love watching this guy play. It's great to have him back. He scored an IPL hundred, maybe this will be the season for number two, three, maybe even four."

Rishabh Pant sustained multiple injuries during a horrific car crash in December 2022, which ruled him out of IPL 2023. Much to the delight of his fans, he has been cleared to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the forthcoming season.

"He'll be a big asset for them" - AB de Villiers on DC all-rounder Axar Patel to come good

In the aforementioned video, AB de Villiers also reserved high praise for DC all-rounder Axar Patel, pointing out the 30-year-old's ability to thrive under pressure.

Suggesting that Axar likes to take responsibility when the going gets tough, de Villiers added:

"He's the all-round star for Delhi Capitals. He's another standout performer for them. He's been incredibly good under pressure over the years. I've always rated him as a guy who wants to bowl when the heat is on. He'll be a big asset for them."

Axar mustered 283 runs across 13 innings in IPL 2023 and claimed 11 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 7.19. He is expected to be a pivotal cog in Delhi's lineup this time around as well.

David Warner captained Delhi in Rishabh Pant's absence last year. The side managed to win just five of their 14 league matches, finishing 10th in the points table.

DC will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, March 23.