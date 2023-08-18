“I’ve not been in discussions with anyone whatsoever” - AB de Villiers confirms he won’t be part of RCB in IPL 2024

Former South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers has clarified that he won’t be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in any capacity during the 2024 edition. While admitting that he is keen to taking up some sort of a role with RCB in the near future, he added that, as of now, he is not ready.

De Villiers represented RCB from 2011 to 2021 before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. The former Proteas captain is the second-leading run-getter for the Bangalore franchise. In 157 matches, he smashed 4522 runs at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 158.33, with two hundreds and 37 fifties.

Recently, RCB named Andy Flower as their new head coach. A Cricbuzz report on the same claimed that there was a potential for De Villiers to collaborate with Flower as a mentor. The man himself, however, denied any such development. Speaking during an interaction on his YouTube channel, he clarified:

“I’ve not been in discussions with anyone whatsoever. The interest is there, I am just not ready yet and that’s from my heart. I am an RCB boy; I am not ready to join in any team environment yet. I’ve recently retired. Even though it’s quite a long time now, but it’s still recent in my mind.”

The 39-year-old added that his priorities for now do not include taking up a coaching or mentoring role in the game. De Villiers elaborated:

“The thought of me getting on a team bus in the near future, staying the team hotel, I have done that for most of my life. I had a 20-year-old career where that’s all that mattered. For now, it’s just different priorities for me. I am trying to get away from that team bus for a little bit and do my own thing for a year or two.”

De Villiers announced a shock retirement from international cricket in 2018, stating he was tired and had run out of gas. He, however, continued to represent RCB in the IPL.

“The love for cricket is still there” - De Villiers

While the South African legend did not provide a specific timeline on when he plans to be associated with a cricket team again, he asserted that his love for the game hasn’t diminished. De Villiers commented:

“Who knows how long it might take - maybe its five years, maybe I’ll be ready in two years. But there’s no doubt the love for cricket is still there. It’s burning very strong and I will be joining the IPL in some sort of role in the near future. RCB will always be very close to my heart. I’ll always be grateful for the support and the love that I did receive. I will always miss it.”

Overall, De Villiers is sixth on the list of leading run-getters in the IPL. In 184 games, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68, with three hundreds and 40 fifties.