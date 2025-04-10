“I wanna bowl at you, easy wicket” - England star’s hilarious banter with Ashutosh Sharma ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to clash in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture on Thursday, April 10. Ahead of the game, England star Liam Livingstone engaged in a fun banter with DC batter Ashutosh Sharma.

The two caught up during practice ahead of the game and were seen talking to each other at the ground. Ashutosh Sharma asked Liam Livingstone if he would be bowling during the game against DC. The RCB star gave him a hilarious reply, saying-

"I wanna bowl at you, easy wicket," he said.

Livingstone took the banter further, saying that he would get Ashutosh Sharma.

"You'll be in here," he said refering to Ashutosh while pointing at his pocket.

However, the DC cricketer gave it back to his RCB counterpart with another hilarious reply. Responding to Livingstone's comment, he said-

"You'll be here," he said pointing towards the stands, indicating that he will hit him for sixes if he bowls at him during the game.

Watch the conversation below in a video posted by a user on Instagram-

It will be an interesting battle to watch if Liam Livingstone does bowl and comes up against Ashutosh Sharma when the two teams face each other.

RCB eye first home win of IPL 2025 against DC

Meanwhile, RCB will be eager to register their first win of the IPL 2025 season at home. They began their campaign with two solid wins away from home as they first beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and then trashed Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

Playing their first home game against Gujarat Titans, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat. They then bounced back with a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. With three wins from four games, the hosts will be confident coming into this game.

However, they will be keen to win at home, something which they have struggled to do more often than not. Moreover, Delhi Capitals are unbeaten coming into this game with three wins from as many matches.

It will, therefore, be a tough test for the home team as they look to beat Delhi at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

