"I want to finish matches like DK" - RCB's Shreyanka Patil on senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik

Karnataka's young all-rounder Shreyanka Patil is currently plying her trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023).

She recently expressed her desire to excel in the finisher's role for RCB, similar to what Dinesh Karthik has done in the last few Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. The 20-year-old also mentioned that she has even practiced the ramp shots that Karthik plays very often.

Speaking on RCB's YouTube channel, Shreyanka Patil said:

"I love to finish games like DK. I was telling my teammates that I want to finish matches like DK, I want that opportunity, and when it comes, I'm really going to play like DK because I've practiced playing those DK shots."

It is worth mentioning that Dinesh Karthik put out a tweet praising Shreyanka Patil following RCB's match against Gujarat Giants (GG). Sharing her excitement over the same, she added:

"When that tweet was out, I was like what more could I ask for? There was nothing for me to say because that statement itself is a big statement for me."

DK @DineshKarthik



I get the feeling she is going to be part of TEAM INDIA very soon .



and



Some serious power hitting happening in WPL. 200 seems to be breached quite often.



#TATAWPL

#WPL2023

#CricketTwitter Shreyanka Patil is aI get the feeling she is going to be part of TEAM INDIA very soon . @dunkleysophia and @imharleenDeol batted beautifully tonightSome serious power hitting happening in WPL. 200 seems to be breached quite often. Shreyanka Patil is a 🌟I get the feeling she is going to be part of TEAM INDIA very soon .@dunkleysophia and @imharleenDeol batted beautifully tonight Some serious power hitting happening in WPL. 200 seems to be breached quite often.#TATAWPL #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter

Shreyanka Patil remained unbeaten on 11 off just four deliveries against GG. She also picked up two wickets with her off-spin in the encounter.

"I love playing under pressure" - Shreyanka Patil

Shreyanka Patil further stated that she relishes playing in pressure situations. The talented youngster also emphasized the importance of enjoying the game.

The all-rounder revealed that she was inspired by Grace Harris, who is a part of the UP Warriorz (UPW) side. Patil further added that she enjoyed watching Harris' incredible knock of 59*, which helped her side secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat.

"I love playing under pressure," she added. "That is something which we don't feel more often. So when I was standing outside, I was like, if I ever get a chance, let me make the most out of it. Let's just enjoy it, because the previous night I saw Grace Harris enjoying her batting like crazy.

"I would love to mention her name because she's someone I love to watch. She's like enjoying each and every shot she plays."

RCB are set to take on UPW in the eighth match of the WPL 2023. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes