"I want to play 100 Test matches for my country" - Chetan Sakariya opens up on his dream

Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya opened up about his cricketing ambitions during a Q&A session on the IPL franchise's Twitter handle. Sakariya revealed that he dreams of playing 100 Test matches for India.

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer has had a meteoric rise in domestic circles. After making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, Sakariya went on to make his national team bow in ODIs and T20Is during the tour to Sri Lanka.

However, Sakariya's ultimate aim is to represent India in Test matches. He had the following to say during the Q&A session:

“I want to play 100 Test matches for my country. Because, as a cricketer, the biggest feat is to be a Test cricketer. If you play one match or many matches, it’s a big achievement to become a Test player in cricketing circles. So I want to play 100 Test matches for my country.”

Sakariya plays first-class cricket for Saurashtra. The youngster made his first-class debut in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings that he bowled.

"He took that pressure on himself and told me to bowl freely" - Chetan Sakariya lauds Sanju Samson's captaincy

Chetan Sakariya is all praise for skipper Sanju Samson

Chetan Sakariya praised Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for the support he renders to youngsters in the side. Sakariya stated that Samson takes all the pressure on himself and doesn’t allow younger players in the side to take it upon themselves. He had the following to add:

“I’ll say Sanju (Samson) is a captain who supports youngsters a lot. Sanju doesn’t let extra pressure come to you. Like when I made my debut, there was a lot of pressure on me. But he took that pressure on himself and told me to bowl freely."

Sakariya picked up 7 wickets from as many matches in the first leg of the IPL. He has bowled at an impressive economy rate of just over 8, with a good number of his overs coming at the death.

