“I will be forced to take legal action” - Former LSG bowler slams media houses and calls them out for grave error in reporting

Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Amit Mishra has slammed multiple media houses for an error with regards to a news report amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Mishra is currently commentating in the tournament.

According to several reports, Amit Mishra's wife accused him and his family of domestic abuse and dowry harassment which they had been booked for. The reports added that his family had sought ₹10 lakh and a car during the wedding, for which his wife filed a case seeking compensation of ₹1 crore.

A report by Aajtak claimed that his wife filed a domestic violence case against him and his family, demanding for the compensation. A similar report was put out by abplive as well.

The leg-spinner has finally cleared the air on the matter. He put out a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and called out the media houses for wrongly using his image for unrelated stories and even tagged them. He also wrote that he would be forced to take legal action if this does not stop.

The news reported was about Amit Mishra, who is also a cricketer, but from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who was a part of Rajasthan Royals during the 2014 IPL, and not the former LSG spinner. Therefore, it was a name mistake that caused the entire confusion and controversy.

Mishra himself stated that while the news may be accurate, it could be a different Amit Mishra whose wife made the allegations. However, media houses using the cricketer's image puts out a wrong impression, for which he called them out with the following post.

"I’m extremely disappointed by what’s being circulated in the media. I’ve always respected the press, but while the news itself may be accurate, the photograph used is mine—which is completely incorrect. Using my image for unrelated stories must stop immediately, or I will be forced to take legal action. #MediaStop #ABPLive #AajTak #TimesOfIndia #Loksatta #Lokmat #Tv9Kannada #IBC24News #ZeeNews#Tv9News," he tweeted.

Amit Mishra was not a part of the IPL 2025 auction

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been a part of the IPL since the first-ever season in 2008. He has represented many teams over the years such as Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Most recently, he was a part of Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2024. However, he just played a solitary game in the entire season. He was released by the franchise but was surpisingly not a part of the final auction list ahead of the 2025 season's mega auction.

At 42, the veteran would have found it difficult to get picked after not having played enough the previous season as well. He has been among the top performers in the league with 174 wickets from 162 matches at an average of 23.82 and an economy rate of 7.37 in his career.

