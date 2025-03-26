"I will frame this shirt, it has Virat Kohli's sweat in it" - Fan who climbed fence at Eden Gardens to touch India batter's feet

An interesting incident took place during the opening fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23. A fan climbed over the fence and ran onto the field of play to meet Virat Kohli, who was at the crease, batting for RCB.

While security personnel got hold of the fan, named Rhituparno Pakhira, he was successful in hugging Kohli. When he was being roughly handled by the security personnel, Kohli came up to tell them not to treat him harshly. Later, the youngster, who had just written his higher secondary school examinations, was asked to spend two days in custody but has now been released.

Now, in a video released by RevSportz on X, Pakhira mentioned how nice it felt to have hugged Kohli and what he intended to do with the shirt he was wearing at that moment.

"Virat Kohli told the guards not to hit me and to take me carefully out of the field of play. I can't describe how it felt hugging him. His voice was so sweet, it is still ringing in my head. As for this shirt, I will frame it as it has his sweat in it. That day, Kohli was sweating heavily, and after I hugged him, all that sweat touched my shirt. I will never wash this shirt, and frame it," said Pakhira.

You can watch the video here:

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a winning start in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a winning start in the ongoing edition of the IPL. They beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their opening fixture in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23.

Kohli starred with the bat for RCB in that game, piling up an unbeaten 59 off just 36 deliveries, helping his team chase the 175-run target in 16.2 overs. The India stalwart opened the innings alongside former KKR wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt.

Salt scored a brisk 56 off 31 deliveries and built a 95-run opening stand with Kohli. Later on, newly appointed skipper Rajat Patidar hit a 16-ball 34 to ensure that RCB faced no hiccups. RCB next play Chennai Super Kings away from home on Friday, March 28.

