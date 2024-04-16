“I will get you two or three wickets” – Harbhajan Singh points out lack of leadership among RCB bowlers after poor showing vs SRH in IPL 2024

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticized the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) bowling unit after their poor showing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2024 match on Monday, April 15, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bowling first, all four RCB bowlers who completed their four-over quota ended up conceding more than 50 runs, which was a first in the tournament’s history. As a result, SRH notched up 287 runs in the innings, the new highest total in IPL history, breaking their previous record of 277 which they registered against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season.

SRH opener Travis Head went berserk as he racked up a magnificent century off just 39 deliveries. After he set the momentum, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram capitalized on it as the Pat Cummins-led side finished with a massive 287/3.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh expressed concern, saying that RCB lacked a bowler who could step forward to take the responsibility of picking wickets. He said:

“RCB difficulties are increasing. There were talks about their bowling line-up after the auction and they must be realising it now. They conceded the highest-ever score in IPL. I agree that the surface was meant for batters but someone needs to raise their hand and say, I will get you two or three wickets.”

Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets while conceding 52 runs, while Yash Dayal leaked 51 runs without a single wicket. Vijaykumar Vyshak ended up conceding 64 runs in four overs while going wicketless, whereas Reece Topley registered 1/68.

Additionally, Will Jacks, who bowled three overs, conceded 32 runs while Mahipal Lomror gave away 18 runs in the only over that he bowled. Surprisingly, Mohammed Siraj, who has not had a memorable outing thus far this season, was rested for the game.

“Biggest positive about RCB batting is Dinesh Karthik” – Harbhajan Singh

While pointing out the issues in RCB’s bowling unit, the cricketer-turned-commentator also made note of Dinesh Karthik’s massive rise as a batter in the side. The wicketkeeper-batter has time and again proved his worth as a finisher down the order, but his efforts were in vain against SRH.

“The biggest positive about RCB batting is Dinesh Karthik. He has scored runs in every match,” Harbhajan Singh noted.

Karthik was phenomenal with the bat when RCB took on Mumbai Indians. He was one of the major reasons behind the team putting up a 190+ total. Chasing a humungous 288 against SRH, Karthik was at his best yet again as he scored 83 runs off just 35 deliveries, keeping his team’s hopes of scripting history alive before being dismissed eventually.

