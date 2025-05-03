"I will take the blame for it" - MS Dhoni laments lack of shots from his end during CSK's failed run chase in IPL 2025 clash against RCB 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said that a lack of contribution from him during the dying moments of the run chase played a part in the narrow two-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The veteran wicket-keeper scored 12 runs off eight deliveries, hitting one six, before being trapped LBW by Yash Dayal in the final over.

MS Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK lost two wickets in two balls midway through the 17th over by Lungi Ngidi. After Ravindra Jadeja hit a six straight after, CSK needed 35 runs off the last three overs. RCB were able to choke the run flow by bringing back Suyash Sharma into the attack.

Jadeja and Dhoni struggled to put the leg-spinner away, recording just seven runs off the over. The veteran pair scored a couple of boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over to leave 15 for the last six balls.

CSK and Dhoni were put under pressure immediately as Yash Dayal began with the last over with a couple of singles, followed by a wicket.

Dhoni remarked how he failed to capitalise on moments in the death overs, and was willing to take responsibility for the final result.

"When I went in to bat, looking at the kind of balls that were bowled, I should have pulled it off. So, I will take the blame for it," Dhoni told broadcasters after the heart-wrenching defeat.

CSK clawed their way back into the contest after Shivam Dube hit a six off a no-ball right after Dhoni's dismissal. Dayal, however, pulled things back yet again with a couple of tight deliveries to close out the proceedings.

"It is one of the games where we batted well as a unit" - CSK captain MS Dhoni after loss to RCB in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni highlighted the overall batting effort as a massive positive. This marks the second game in a row where CSK have scored more than 180. The infusion of youngsters like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis is proving to be a massive difference, while the all-rounders like Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, are also making their presence felt after being promoted higher up the order.

"We need to execute our yorkers better. If you miss the yorker, it has to be a low full toss at best. Somebody like a Pathirana, if he cannot land a yorker, he can go for a bouncer with the pace he has got. Ayush Mhatre batted really well. It is one of the games where we batted well as a unit. It was one area where we were slightly behind (in the season). But today we did well," Dhoni said.

CSK next face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

