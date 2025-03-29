"I will wish to go towards Ishant Sharma" - Aakash Chopra expects a change in GT's playing XI for IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra expects a change in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). While opining that Arshad Khan will be dropped, he urged the franchise to play Ishant Sharma in the left-arm seamer's place.

GT will host MI in Match 9 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. Arshad went wicketless while conceding 21 runs in the solitary over he bowled and scored a run off the only ball he faced in the Titans' 11-run loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the same venue four days ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that GT should include Ishant in their playing XI at Arshad's expense for their IPL 2025 clash against MI.

"What will they do with their bowling because everyone got hit? You can leave Sai Kishore aside, who picked up three wickets and was super economical, but what about the others? You played Arshad in the last match. I don't see Arshad playing. I feel you will quickly get Ishant Sharma to address that," Chopra said (3:15).

"You have got Kulwant Khejroliya as well. They don't lack options, but should they make changes so quickly? I think Arshad will be dropped. I don't think they will play an extra spinner, that they can play Washington Sundar. I feel another fast bowler might play. I will wish to go towards Ishant Sharma. He won't get hit as badly in the first six overs. He will give you control," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans would expect a better performance from Rashid Khan, who registered figures of 1/48 in four overs against the Punjab Kings. He pointed out that the Afghanistan spinner, whose reduced effectiveness in IPL 2024 was attributed to his return from injury and lack of support from the other end, has Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna to complement him this season.

"Sherfane Rutherford's bat hit the ball but didn't hit as well" - Aakash Chopra on GT's middle-order concern ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Sherfane Rutherford scored 46 runs off 28 deliveries in GT's IPL 2025 loss to PBKS. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered whether the Gujarat Titans would make any changes to their middle order, highlighting that Sherfane Rutherford's inability to strike the ball contributed to their loss in their IPL 2025 opener against the Punjab Kings. He scored a 28-ball 46.

"The biggest question for this team would be what should be done with the middle order. The top three are sorted - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. So don't worry about that. However, Sherfane Rutherford's bat hit the ball but didn't hit as well. He scored runs, but he almost did a job that lost them the match," he said.

The analyst noted that the Titans have a few middle-order batting options waiting on the sidelines.

"When Vyshak Vijaykumar was bowling, his bat couldn't strike the ball. So what can be done now? That is a big question. They have Mahipal Lomror, and Glenn Phillips is also sitting outside. So what will be done in the middle order?" Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that Ashish Nehra, the Gujarat Titans head coach, would potentially stick with Sherfane Rutherford as he provides a left-handed option in the middle order. However, he wondered whether the IPL 2022 champions would consider doing something else, as the Caribbean batter's knock was the difference in the end against the Punjab Kings, with the middle order being a bit of a concern.

