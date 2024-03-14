“I won’t be surprised if MS continues to play for CSK” – Anil Kumble draws parallel between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Former captain Anil Kumble believes that MS Dhoni will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next few years. Kumble reckons that the wicketkeeper-batter is one of the strongest cricketers to have played the game.

The 53-year-old drew a parallel between Dhoni and legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Sharing an example, Kumble said that Dhoni and Tendulkar were passionate about the game, which helped them stand apart from the rest.

Kumble’s reaction comes amid ongoing rumors that MS Dhoni will retire at the end of the IPL 2024 season. The former India head coach recently said Jio Cinema:

“I never played with MS in the IPL. When I played with him in the Indian team, he was the first one to lift me up. I guess he was the strongest of the lot to lift a heavyweight. It was a fantastic moment for me.

"I remember, when I was coach and he was the captain, we were in Ranchi for a one-day game, for an optional practice session, he didn’t need to come as Ranchi is his hometown. But he was there for the session. I said, ‘What are you doing? We still have a couple of days before the next game.’ He said, ‘No, I just want to be around.’ That’s him.

He continued:

“Sachin was the same. When I was with Mumbai Indians, Sachin had played around 25 or 26 years of cricket. But on optional days, he’d be the first one to be on the bus. These two guys, I don’t think can take a break.

"I won’t be surprised if MS continues to play for CSK, because that’s his optional session. He’s so passionate, he wants to be there.”

MS Dhoni’s CSK to begin IPL 2024 campaign against RCB

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

MS Dhoni will look to recreate his magic in the T20 league after guiding the Super Kings to their fifth trophy last season. In 2023, the right-handed batter amassed 104 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 182.46, smashing 10 sixes. During the season, he also completed 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (ruled out for first phase), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.