"I would be worried" - AB de Villiers on RCB's bowling lineup ahead of IPL 2024 auction

AB de Villiers feels that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) must look to add more firepower to their bowling department in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) mini-auction.

De Villiers highlighted that RCB have released bowlers who have been match-winners for them in the past. The Bangalore-based side parted ways with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood.

Expressing concern over RCB's bowling, de Villiers said in his latest YouTube video:

"It is the area where I would be worried. Obviously, there is Mohammed Siraj there, Reece Topley, and some experience there, but if you see the released players list, they let go of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood. Those three have won them a lot of games in the last couple of seasons, especially Hazlewood; he had just this way of controlling that bowling lineup."

RCB released 11 players ahead of the mini-auction. The list of released players included bowlers who have a regular feature in their playing XI in the past few seasons, an indication that they are looking for a complete overhaul.

"RCB's bowling has been an area of weakness over the years"- AB de Villiers

RCB legend AB de Villiers also highlighted how the team's underwhelming bowling performances have cost them a number of matches in the past.

De Villiers opined that the RCB bowlers have consistently struggled as a unit, making silly mistakes in crunch situations.

The former cricketer elaborated:

"It has been a well-known fact that RCB's bowling has been an area of weakness over the years. Yes, the batters also made a mess at times, but you need to play as a team. You need to gel together and understand each other. More often than not, there has been this feeling of making silly mistakes, not getting the discipline right, and not doing the basics well under pressure. We know how difficult it is to bowl at the Chinnaswamy Stadium."

Faf du Plessis and company failed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, finishing sixth in the points table with seven wins and as many losses. Bangalore go into the mini-auction with a purse of ₹23.25