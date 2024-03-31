"ICC should award CSK peace prize" - Top 10 funny memes as DC reach 191/5 in IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a total of 191/5 in the first innings of the 13th match of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (March 31) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

DC batted first in the contest after winning the toss. After two consecutive losses, the Capitals changed their opening combination for this game as they brought in Prithvi Shaw to partner with David Warner and moved Mitchell Marsh down the order.

The change in combination worked well for them as the new opening pair laid down a solid platform with a 93-run partnership in 9.3 overs. David Warner (52) was the aggressor between the duo, hitting a brisk half-century before walking back to the pavilion in the 10th over.

Prithvi Shaw (43) then upped the ante after that with a couple of flamboyant strokes and looked good for a big knock. However, Ravindra Jadeja brought an end to his promising innings in the 11th over. Rishabh Pant (51) shepherded his side well in the second half of the innings with a timely half-century, helping DC reach a total of 191.

Fans enjoyed the entertaining first innings in the 13th match of IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to events that unfolded throughout 20 overs by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We felt 185 to 195 would be an ideal score" - DC opener David Warner after first innings against CSK in IPL 2024 contest

At the mid-innings break Delhi opening batter David Warner reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings against CSK and said:

"We felt 185 to 195 would be an ideal score, 200 would've been fantastic, early wickets in the powerplay show set the tone for us. I think, for us we got to a good start and the middle overs, we lost a bit of momentum, lost quick wickets but Pant came out and played like that was phenomenal well."

Warner added:

"I felt that, if you bowl hard into the wicket, off space was getting stuck, skidded on as well and hit the stumps always, make sure bowl according to the plan. (On Shaw's innings) Obviously working hard, to come out and hit the ball hard, hopefully we take the momentum from this one moving forward."

Do you think DC have got enough on the board to win the game against CSK? Let us know your views in the comments section below.