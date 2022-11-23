"I don't feel any fear about losing the job" - Shikhar Dhawan ahead of leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan was recently appointed as the new captain for Punjab Kings' (PBKS). When asked if he is worried about losing his position as skipper in the team, the left-handed batter said that he is not concerned about that and will do anything the team requires to succeed.

Dhawan is a veteran in the game and a consistent batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He replaces Mayank Agarwal as captain of PBKS for the 2023 edition. Mayank's failure with the bat and as a leader might have prompted this change in the franchise.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Dhawan spoke about flexibility in his plans and also about his lack of fear of losing the captaincy job.

"Jobs come and go, no worries. We come into the world empty-handed and leave empty-handed. All this just remains here. I don't feel any fear about losing the job. Just because I'm the captain, I don't want to put that load on myself, saying "Okay, I have to do it this way or that way. I will just play the game based on our team goals, based on what the team demands, what it needs."

He continued:

"Our last season did not go as well as we would have liked. I knew there was a possibility. So I thought I will take the opportunity and bring the best energy to the table and take things forward and make an impact."

PBKS finished sixth in the IPL 2022 standings. They registered seven wins and as many losses. The franchise is taking a new direction this season and have also overhauled their coaching staff, including removing head coach Anil Kumble.

"The IPL trophy is not a challenge too far out of our reach" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Delhi-born Dhawan has backed PBKS players to be aggressive and play their cricket with freedom.

"I remember even last year people saying Punjab Kings had a very strong and balanced side, at least on paper. This time we will be strong both on paper and on the ground. I will make sure that the support staff and I create an environment where the players are comfortable."

He added:

"I want my boys to be themselves while also understanding their responsibilities. The IPL trophy is not a challenge too far out of our reach."

Punjab Kings have a huge purse of ₹32.2 crores for the upcoming IPL mini-auction on December 23.

