"If his bowling is the way he talks about it, he's like Kapil Dev" - Stephen Fleming on Shivam Dube 

Former New Zealand skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming spoke about how Shivam Dube worked on his bowling during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The all-rounder is part of the Team India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup and could play a role with the ball if needed.

Dube played the role of the seam-bowling all-rounder for India during the build-up to the T20 World Cup in the absence of Hardik Pandya. He bowled consistently in the home series against Afghanistan but managed only a solitary over in the 2024 IPL.

Dube bowled three overs in the warm-up encounter against Bangladesh recently, and his style of bowling could come into play in low and slow tracks in the Caribbean eventually.

Fleming noted how the impact player rule in the IPL has impacted Dube's development as a bowler.

"If his bowling is the way he talks about it, he's like Kapil Dev. He has been working really hard. He worked hard through the IPL. We had a number of players that could do the all-round role, and again, with the impact player rule, it actually diminishes the role of an all-rounder or a part-time bowler who bats well, which is bit of a shame" Fleming said on ESPNcricinfo.

Dube has picked up eight wickets in 21 T20Is at an average of 45 and an economy rate of 9.86.

"He can be awkward to face in the right conditions" - Stephen Fleming on Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube's tall frame and gentle pace could greatly help the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup. Going with three spinners is certainly an option, and the team may require some overs outside the bonafide bowling attack.

"He's been doing his bowling, he has had his loads up. He can be awkward (to face) in the right conditions, which you'd say would be a little bit slow, where his cutters and change of pace could play a part. He can play a part, he can do a job and he has worked very hard on it," Fleming said in the same interaction.

It remains to be seen whether Dube is included in the playing XI as Team India kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

