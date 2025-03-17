"If he was not the captain, I would not play for so many years"- Former CSK player makes interesting revelation about MS Dhoni [Exclusive]

Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Shadab Jakati thinks MS Dhoni's captaincy is the main reason behind his success in IPL. Jakati was a part of the CSK team that lifted the IPL championship in 2010 and 2011.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Asian Legends League 2025 in Nathdwara, Shadab Jakati looked back on his IPL career. Jakati came into the limelight in IPL 2009 when he bagged 13 wickets in nine matches for CSK. In the next season, he picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches.

However, once Jakati left CSK, his numbers declined. When asked about the experience of playing under MS Dhoni at CSK, Shadab Jakati replied:

"It was like a dream come true moment. Playing under Mahi bhai's (MS Dhoni's) captaincy was the biggest thing for me. I played for so many years because of Mahi bhai's captaincy in CSK. If he was not the captain, I would not play for so many years. The way he backs his bowlers, I think he is the world's best captain for any bowler."

After leaving CSK, Jakati got contracts from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Lions. However, he could not replicate his brilliance for other teams.

"The most memorable wicket for me will be that of Sachin Tendulkar in the IPL 2010 final"- MS Dhoni's former teammate Shadab Jakati

During the same chat, Shadab Jakati was asked to name the most memorable wicket of his career. Unsurprisingly, Jakati named Sachin Tendulkar's wicket from the IPL 2010 final. Tendulkar was well set batting on 48 when Jakati dismissed him caught out. Jakati's top-quality bowling helped CSK defeat MI in the IPL 2010 final.

"The most memorable wicket for me will be that of Sachin Tendulkar in the IPL 2010 Final. It was a crucial moment in the match. We then went to win the trophy, so it was a big achievement for me," the former CSK star said.

On March 18, Jakati will turn up for Indian Royals in the Asian Legends League Final against Asian Stars. It will be interesting to see if the left-arm spinner can win another trophy.

