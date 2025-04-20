"If choking is an art then RR is Picasso of it" - Fans slam Rajasthan Royals for bottling another easy chase in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Fans on social media criticized Rajasthan Royals for failing to complete relatively straightforward chases in consecutive matches in IPL 2025. RR fell short by two runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur and made a mess of the chase, which they were dominating until the 18th over.

LSG batted first and got off to a disappointing start, losing three wickets inside 10 overs. However, Aiden Markram (66) and Ayush Badoni (50) provided a solid base, while Abdul Samad (30*) added a final flourish to help them reach 180/5. Wanindu Hasaranga took two wickets for RR.

In the second innings, the Royals got off to a superb start, scoring 61 runs off the first six overs, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi (34).

Jaiswal and Riyan Parag were on track to complete the chase with 25 needed off the last three overs. However, Avesh Khan bowled a toe-crushing yorker to send Jaiswal packing for 74 off 52 balls. In the same over, he trapped Parag (39) as well, which changed the complexion of the game.

The Royals needed nine off the last over, similar to the last game against Delhi Capitals, which they tied and eventually lost in a super over. This time, they couldn't score those runs against Avesh and lost by two runs.

Fans criticized Rajasthan Royals for their defeat and also their choice of retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. One of them wrote:

"If choking is an art then RR is Picasso of it"

Here are the other reactions:

"Still can't believe LSG won this game... This is fckn epic bottling by RR... back to back games, they've bottled from nowhere," a user wrote.

"Not even an RR fan but it feels sad to see downfall of a team who was doing pretty well in recent years. You should have retained [Jos] Buttler and Yuzi [Yuzvendra Chahal]," another commented.

"This team is hugely missing Buttler. There’s no player who can score 9-10 runs per over in the middle overs and accelerate when needed. This is absolutely embarrassing!" a user tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals sustain fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals began IPL 2025 with two losses on the trot. However, they opened their account in the third game and won the fourth comfortably as well. Since then, they have lost four consecutive matches, including the two heartbreaking defeats against DC and LSG.

They are positioned eighth in the points table with only two victories from eight appearances.

RR will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. It will be interesting to see whether skipper Sanju Samson will be fit for the game, having missed the LSG game due to an injury.

