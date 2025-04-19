"Deserves to be on top of the cricketing world" - Fans praise Yashasvi Jaiswal for his third consecutive fifty in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match 

Fans lauded Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for his impressive knock against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 36 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur. Jaiswal hit 74 off 52 balls, which unfortunately came in a losing cause for RR.

Batting first, LSG started off on a bad note, losing Mitchell Marsh (4), Nicholas Pooran (11) and Rishabh Pant (3) early. The dismissals left them reeling at 54/3 in the eighth over. However, Aiden Markram (66) and Ayush Badoni (50) played impressive knocks to push the team's score past 150.

In the end, Abdul Samad (30* off 10) played a sensational knock to help the visitors post a 180-run total. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for RR.

In response, the Royals were off to a fantastic start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi firing in unison. RR scored 61 runs in the powerplay without any casualty.

In the ninth over, Jaiswal reached his third consecutive fifty off 31 balls. But, Suryavanshi (34) was dismissed by Markram in the same over. Jaiswal continued his momentum to steer the side well alongside skipper Riyan Parag.

As the home side were cruising to a comfortable victory, Avesh Khan bowled a perfectly executed yorker to break Jaiswal's stumps in the 18th over. Parag (39) was also dismissed in the same over, which eventually resulted in RR losing the game by just two runs.

Fans lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for setting up a platform for RR, with one of them saying:

"Watching Yashasvi Jaiswal do well always feels good. The struggle he's been through, he deserves to be on top of the cricketing world."

Here are the other reactions:

"A statement innings from Yashasvi. Class, composure, and controlled aggression today, he reminded everyone why he’s one of India’s brightest young stars," a user commented.

"Every time Rajasthan needs him, Jaiswal delivers Mr. Reliable," another posted.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is blowing us away with 40+ average & 140+ strike rate in IPL 2025 without giving us the same feel, which can be scary for the opposition in remainder of the season," a user wrote.

"We should’ve chased that down" - Riyan Parag on RR vs LSG match result

RR captain Riyan Parag expressed his disappointment at losing the game from a winning position. He felt he should have taken the responsibility to finish the chase, as he was well settled at the crease. He said:

"Feeling a little hard to process the emotions, not sure what we did wrong. We were in the game till the 18th-19th over. I probably should have finished it in the 19th over, I blame myself. We just have to put one game together collectively for 40 overs, only then can we win. We did really well (with the ball), the last over was unfortunate, thought that we would stop them for 165-170."

"Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) bhai is trusted, he’s only had one bad game. Samad batted really well. We should’ve chased that down. Today was perfect, no complaints about the wicket. We were right in it, just a few balls can cost you an IPL game," he added.

RR sustained their fourth loss on the trot on Saturday. They are eighth in the points table, with two victories in eight games.

