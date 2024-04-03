"If choking is an Olympic sport, RCB will be a silver medalist every time"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's thumping loss vs LSG in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs in the 15th match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being asked to bat first, LSG reached 181/5 in the first innings. It came on the back of contributions from Quinton de Kock (81), Nicholas Pooran (40), Marcus Stoinis (24), and KL Rahul (20). Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets, while Topley, Dayal, and Siraj scalped one wicket each for RCB with the ball.

In response, LSG employed a spinner in the powerplay as a matchup to Royal Challengers openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. It worked as Manimaran Siddharth dismissed Kohli while Faf got run out inside the powerplay.

Mayank Yadav took over after that and wreaked havoc on the RCB middle order with a sensational spell. He picked up three wickets while conceding only 14 runs in his four-over spell to put LSG in the driver's seat of the contest.

Mahipal Lomror (33) played a cameo in the end and gave the hosts a ray of hope for a while before departing in the 18th over. The Royal Challengers eventually bundled for 153 and slumped to their second straight loss at their home.

Fans on social media enjoyed the engaging contest between LSG and RCB in IPL 2024 on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We tried spin early, there's an obvious match-up against RCB"- LSG captain KL Rahul after winning vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul reflected on the victory and said:

"Overall, a really good performance. Tricky wicket, slightly on a sticky side, helpful for the faster bowlers. The chat was very simple, there's a bit of help off the wicket, try and not go for the yorkers. One ball hit me really hard, but so happy to see Mayank bowling so well. He's been quietly waiting in the dugout over the last few seasons. Good to see him bowl from 20 yards behind the stumps."

He continued:

"Every time I come to the ground and we have our meetings, we're tempted to say we bowl first because it's the template of the T20 game. The good thing I'm doing is losing tosses, we're batting first, no one's going to blame me for taking a wrong decision at the toss.

"I think we've bounced back really well, this is how we play our cricket and will continue to do so. We tried spin early, there's an obvious match-up against RCB."

DC and KKR will square off in the next match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (April 3) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.