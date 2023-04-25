“If you don’t trust him as a bowler, it’s better to bring in a batsman” - Wasim Jaffer questions SRH’s use of Umran Malik

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has raised questions over the utilization of fast bowler Umran Malik by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Jaffer stated that if the think tank doesn’t have enough belief in Malik’s bowling abilities, they would be better off adding a batter to the team.

Malik bowled only two overs in SRH’s IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. He gave away 14 runs without claiming a wicket. The 23-year-old has picked up five wickets in six matches so far.

SRH went down to DC by seven runs in a low-scoring game. Batting first after winning the toss, Delhi put up 144/9 on the board and then restricted Hyderabad to 137/6. Sharing his thoughts on SRH’s loss, Jaffer expressed surprise over Malik bowling only two overs.

He told ESPNcricinfo:

“SRH are playing Umran Malik, but he bowled only two overs in the match against Delhi. Instead of him, they could have played a batter. If you don’t trust him as a bowler, it’s better to bring in a batsman to the team.”

Jaffer added that the bowlers could have done a better job after having Delhi on the mat at 62/5. He commented:

“Delhi were 62/5 at one point, but Hyderabad allowed them to reach 144. If they had bowled better, things could have been easier for them. Letting Delhi make 144 was a mistake by SRH.”

Off-spinner Washington Sundar claimed three overs in one over to put Delhi on the back foot. However, Axar Patel (34) and Manish Pandey (34) played fighting knocks to lift the batting side.

“Harry Brook could bat at four or five” - Jaffer suggests tweak to SRH’s batting order

While Hyderabad have a strong batting line-up on paper, they have failed to fire. In the game before the one against DC, they were held to 134/7 by Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

According to Jaffer, SRH need to tweak their batting order for better results. Suggesting that Harry Brook could bat in the lower order, the former cricketer opined:

“Looking at their batting order, I feel Abhishek Sharma is a better option as an opener. Most of his runs for SRH have come as an opener. He is batting out of position [in the middle-order]. Harry Brook could bat at four or five. That will strengthen their lower-order batting.

“With the likes of Aiden Markram, Brook and Heinrich Klaasen, their batting in the middle and death overs will become strong. They will need to improve their batting combination and their batting order.”

Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Hyderabad with 49 off 39, while Klaasen contributed 31 off 19. Brook, Sharma, and Markram all fell for single-figure scores.

