"If he's not entirely fit" - Ricky Ponting dissects Rishabh Pant's return ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has opened up on Rishabh Pant's return for IPL 2024. With the keeper-batter still some time away from regaining full fitness, Ponting admitted they have some decisions to make ahead of the tournament.

Pant has been out of action for over a year after being involved in a life-threatening car accident in late December 2022. He underwent multiple surgeries and Delhi Capitals' owner Parth Jindal has already revealed that Pant will play as a pure batter in the tournament.

Speaking on an episode of the ICC Review, Ponting stated that he is keen to see Pant return to the IPL, but wants to exercise caution.

"It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role. If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there. I'm very hopeful, not from a selfish point of view as the coach of the Delhi Capitals, but I want to see him back playing cricket again," he said.

Pant's absence hurt the Capitals in the 2023 edition as they finished ninth in the points table as David Warner's men managed only 5 wins in 14 matches.

"Don't think he'll be scared by the comeback" - Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ponting further claimed that he expects Pant to hit his stride straight away instead of being rusty after missing 15 months of cricket.

"I don't think he'll be scared by the comeback. The fact that he's missed 15 months of cricket, I don't think it'll faze him too much. I think he'll just go out there and certainly, that's my job anyway – I'll be telling him to go back out and play the way that he's always played and I think if he does that, I think the game will come back to him a bit quicker. If he goes out there and tries to find his way and get back into the groove, I think it might take him a little bit longer," he added.

The Capitals will open their campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 23.

