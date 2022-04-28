"If you're getting married, it's called CLEAN BOWLED!" - Sachin Baby recalls how he planned his viral proposal ahead of IPL year

Veteran Kerala cricketer Sachin Baby was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that made it to the final of the IPL 2016 season.

In his time with RCB, Baby made a lot of memories. But probably the best one was his proposal to his now-wife Anna Chandy ahead of the IPL 2017 season.

The photography team of the company 'Coconut Weddings' gave Sachin Baby a unique suggestion for proposing to Anna. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the 33-year-old revealed how he had planned for the proposal video.

Here's a link to the video itself:

This is what he had to say about the proposal:

"It was not in my plans initially. But I have a friend who put his and his wife's photo in their invitation card, both are doctors, and I was thinking the same. But the photography person said that we can do it as a video. They sent me this plan and I said let's go for it. Because what happens to marriage is it's like a 'CLEAN BOWLED'."

Although Sachin Baby is from Kerala, he revealed that the highest number of views for the video came from the state of Karnataka. He thanked the RCB fans for showering so much love on him and his family, adding:

"It felt very interesting for me and nobody has done it. We did it and it became viral. At that time I was with RCB and I think the most viewed from that video is from the people in Karnataka. So very happy that people love me and my family. So I am very grateful."

"First time she was bowling" - Sachin Baby on whether Anna knew about proposal

No proposal is complete without an element of surprise. Baby claimed that although his wife knew they were doing a video, she did not know it was linked to his proposal. He stated:

"All were surprised. That was the first time that she was in the crowd and first time she was bowling also. She didn't know much but she knew that this would be going to the shoot."

Baby has played 19 games in the IPL so far, scoring 144 runs and picking up a couple of wickets.

