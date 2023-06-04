“If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter has some weaknesses” - Mohammad Kaif on why Gill is more like Tendulkar than Kohli

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif reckons that Shubman Gill is more like Sachin Tendulkar than Virat Kohli when it comes to technique and mental strength. Making a big statement, Kaif said that while both Tendulkar and Kohli are legends, there are some weaknesses in the latter’s game.

Tendulkar is widely recognized as one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket. Among modern batters, Kohli is considered one of the best. Over the last year, Gill has been in dominant form and has been drawing constant comparisons with Tendulkar and Kohli.

During a discussion on Sportskeeda, Kaif shared his views on the Tendulkar-Kohli-Gill debate. He opined:

“Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series."

Elaborating on why Gill seems to be following Tendulkar’s path of success, Kaif added:

“I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses.

“Gill is on the path of becoming a great like Sachin when it comes to technique and mental strength.”

The youngster is currently in England, preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia.

“He has been getting better with every game” - Kaif on improvement in Gill’s batting

Praising Gill for making constant improvements in his game, Kaif stated that the batter has been getting better with every match that he plays. The 42-year-old commented:

“I have been watching him closely for the last year. He has been getting better with every game. Earlier, I felt that he was good against pace, but not against spin. But he improved his game against spin. After that, I felt he did not use his feet enough. Then he started using his feet as well.

“The stature that he has achieved, it takes many players 8-9 years to get there. He is a complete package. It is difficult to find a weakness in his game.”

Gill was part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad that finished runners-up in IPL 2023. The 23-year-old was the Orange Cap winner for scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three tons.

