“If I was late by one month, they might have had to amputate my arm” - Mohsin Khan discloses shocking details of battle with 'different' injury

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohsin Khan has revealed that the injury he suffered was so serious, a doctor warned him that he might have lost his arm had he delayed his treatment by a month.

Mohsin was one of the stars for LSG in their five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16. Defending a target of 178, Lucknow were on the back foot heading into the last over as Mumbai needed only 11 runs. However, Mohsin bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only five runs.

The 24-year-old, who was hugely impressive for LSG in IPL 2022, has been troubled by injuries lately. In a post-match press conference, Mohsin opened up on how a serious injury threatened his career.

Giving out details, he revealed:

"Regarding my injury, I would like to say that, I hope no other cricketer suffers from it. This was a different sort of injury as my artery was completely blocked. The nerves in my arm had got completely blocked. The association, Rajeev Shukla sir, Gautam Gambhir sir, the LSG franchise, Sanjiv [Goenka] sir, my family, they all backed and supported me a lot.

“They never let me feel that I was going through such a thing. But, before and after my surgery, I struggled a lot and it was a tough time for me. At one point of time, I had lost hope of playing cricket as I couldn’t even lift my hand. It wasn't even getting fully straight.”

The left-arm seamer further added that delaying treatment could have even cost him his arm. He said:

"It was a medical related thing. I still get scared thinking about it. The doctor told me that if I was late by one month, they might have had to amputate my arm.”

The game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday was only Mohsin’s third match in the ongoing IPL edition.

“I had confidence in my abilities” - Mohsin Khan on last-over heroics

Heading into the last over of the match, MI had the upper hand. They needed 11 runs with big hitters like Tim David and Cameron Green at the crease. However, Mohsin asserted that he was confident in his abilities.

The youngster stated:

“There is pressure when you bowl the last over. I wanted to execute what I had been following during practice. I backed myself. I wasn’t thinking that I had 10-11 runs to defend. I was only bowling with the mindset that I have to bowl six good deliveries. I had confidence in my abilities. The ball was reversing a bit.”

Speaking after the match, Mohsin dedicated his performance to his father, who was recently discharged from the ICU after being in hospital for 10 days.

