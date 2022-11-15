"If I'm no longer to play for MI, then I cannot see myself playing against MI" - Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a fruitful 12-year association with the Mumbai Indians (MI). The senior player will now serve as the batting coach for the five-time champions and will continue to play for their sister franchise, MI Emirates, in the upcoming UAE-based International T20 League.

Pollard was roped in by the Mumbai Indians following the all-rounder's breakthrough tournament in the now-defunct Champions League T20. He was an instant success with the side, scoring 273 runs at an explosive strike rate of 185.71 in his maiden season as the team made it to the finals.

Pollard announced the decision to retire from the Indian Premier League on his social media handles on Tuesday, November 15, with a heartfelt message to management, teammates, support staff, and family.

He went from strength to strength and played a pivotal role in MI's title triumphs over the years. From raw talent, he evolved into a match-winner and a vital cog in the dressing room due to his long-term association with the franchise. He also had the opportunity to lead the franchise on a few select occasions when Rohit Sharma was not fit to compete.

MI chose to retain the services of Kieron Pollard ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction for a sum of ₹6 crores. His poor form and the slow emergence of Tim David made Pollard more of an observer as MI finished dead last in the table for the first time.

Understanding the predicament that MI were placed in ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, where player releases are the primary way to spruce up the purse, the legendary player took a step back after consulting with the franchise. He chose not to enter the auction pool as he could see himself playing against his beloved franchise in the competition, Pollard wrote:

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with the Mumbai Indians, I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI, then I cammot see myself playing against MI either, Once an MI, always an MI."

Kieron Pollard wrapped up his IPL career with five titles and 189 appearances to his name across 12 years. He recorded 3412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32, with countless match-winning innings in the lower middle-order.

Pollard will be MI's batting coach for IPL 2023

As the Caribbean legend mentioned in his farewell post, this marks only the end of his playing career with the Mumbai Indians. He will continue to play an integral part in the upcoming season as well, as a member of the support staff.

He will replace Robin Singh as the batting coach of the side and will be involved as a player for the MI Emirates in the inaugural season of ILT20.

"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching."

The all-rounder, who has already announced his retirement from international cricket, will work under Mark Boucher, who has left his coaching duties with the South African national side post the T20 World Cup 2022.

Is Kieron Pollard the greatest overseas player to grace the IPL in terms of impact and longevity? Let us know what you think.

