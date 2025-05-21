“If I was MS, I would say ‘enough’” - Former India coach’s massive claim on Dhoni after CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Former Indian coach Sanjay Bangar believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni should retire after the IPL 2025 season. Bangar's remarks came after CSK's tenth defeat in 13 outings in the clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

It meant CSK remained at the bottom of the table and will likely endure their first-ever last-place finish in IPL history. Dhoni struggled in the RR encounter, scoring a painful 17-ball 16 when CSK looked to accelerate at the end of the innings.

It led to the Men in Yellow finishing with a sub-par 187/8 when they looked good for a 200+ total when Dhoni walked out to bat.

Talking about Dhoni's future on ESPN Cricinfo, Bangar said:

"I think at 43 it's very tough to play in that competitive environment. When you're 43, why this competitive environment, even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body as well. It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say 'enough'. 'Okay, I have played whatever I wanted to play, I have looked after the interest of the franchise', if there's any, if that was the motivation. But, you know, you move on."

Dhoni has struggled with the bat this season, averaging under 25 at a strike rate of 135.17, while often walking in to bat only at the later stages of the innings due to physical limitations.

Meanwhile, RR completed the run-chase comfortably in a mere 17.1 overs with six wickets remaining.

"There's never an ideal time to pick" - Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar feels MS Dhoni should not delay his retirement for a faster transition with CSK. The 43-year-old has been dealing with knee issues since the end of IPL 2023, resulting in limitations in his running between the wickets and wicketkeeping.

"By you being there, if you're thinking that the transition will happen fast, there's never an ideal time to pick. So you might as well [make] peace with the fact that, 'okay, even if I leave now, the franchise will develop on its own; it will take a year longer, but I'm not going to be here for the entire cycle'. That's how I would look at MS' position if I was in that position," said Bangar.

Dhoni has played the IPL since its inception in 2008, with the ongoing season his 18th consecutive. However, he has remained tight-lipped about his future whenever asked in post-match presentations.

