“If I perform here, everything else will fall into place” - Suryakumar Yadav relives match-winning knock for MI in IPL 2020 vs RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that the 79* he scored against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi will always hold a special place in his heart. The 31-year-old revealed that the innings, which led the franchise to a five-wicket win, played a big role in helping him overcome the disappointment of not being picked in the national team.

Suryakumar was among the top performers with the bat in IPL 2020 and had been in prolific form in domestic white-ball cricket as well. It was widely believed that he would be picked for the upcoming tour of Australia. To the shock of many, including the man himself, he was not selected.

Opening up on the tough phase, the right-handed batter admitted during the chat show, ‘Breakfast with Champions’:

“During that IPL (2020), squads for the Indian team (for Australia) were announced and I was not there. People around were saying that you ‘will be there’. So, when my name was not included, it was like, 'How did this happen?' I was playing well for the last 2-3 years. Rohit bhai also asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ And I was like, ‘Kya bolu abhi?’ (What should I say?).”

Suryakumar credited MI skipper Rohit Sharma, Director of Cricket operations Zaheer Khan and Mahela Jayawardene for guiding him through difficult times and helping him find his focus back. The cricketer admitted that he wanted to prove a point, and the match against RCB (led by the-then Indian captain Virat Kohli) was a great opportunity. He recalled:

“Ahead of the match, Rohit Bhai, Zak bhai (Zaheer Khan) and Mahela Jayawardene told me that this is the opportunity to show everyone what you have got. But at the back of the mind, I had still not gotten over the disappointment. Thankfully, we fielded first and the rush of blood gradually reduced. I wasn’t thinking much and was just going with the flow.”

RCB posted a challenging 164/6 and, in response, Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 52/2. Suryakumar revealed that he had a clear mindset when he was out in the middle and wanted to see the team home. He said:

“When I went into bat, the target was in front of me. I said to myself, ‘This is the time. If I perform here, everything else will fall into place. The last few days I wasted during training, fighting with wife, not speaking at home, everything can be covered if I win this match for the team.' Wickets were falling but Rohit bhai told me to stay till the end.”

The No. 3 batter did as instructed and guided Mumbai to a famous victory, remaining unbeaten on 79 off 43.

“It was instinctive” - Suryakumar Yadav on ‘I am there’ celebration after MI’s win over RCB

Apart from his knock, the cricketer’s celebration after the win also made headlines. He turned towards the dressing room and his family and made a gesture which translated to ‘I am there.'

Asked to shed some light on the celebration, the MI batter said:

“In the end, we won the game and I looked at the dressing room and my family and said, 'I am there’. It was instinctive. I had not planned anything, just did what my mind told me. The breath that I took after that game was proper satisfaction.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns No statements for not selecting.

No celebration after scoring fifty.



He decided to bat do the talking in the middle and scored unbeaten 79 runs from 43 balls including 10 fours & 3 sixes while chasing 164 runs against RCB. Take a bow, Suryakumar - one of the best knock. No statements for not selecting.No celebration after scoring fifty.He decided to bat do the talking in the middle and scored unbeaten 79 runs from 43 balls including 10 fours & 3 sixes while chasing 164 runs against RCB. Take a bow, Suryakumar - one of the best knock. https://t.co/iocfZ37SGO

Suryakumar went on to make his belated India debut in a T20I against England in Ahmedabad in March 2021. He has played 14 T20Is and seven ODIs so far and has six international half-centuries to his name.

