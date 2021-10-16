IPL 2021: "If I was RCB, I would not keep AB de Villiers" - Brad Hogg 

Brad Hogg feels it is time for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to part ways with AB de Villiers. With details over the mega auction and retention rules yet to be fully ironed out, Hogg believes there is too much uncertainty over the wicket-keeper batsman's future.

The former Australia spinner spoke about how he would approach IPL auctions from the perspective of a franchise. He noted that a key Indian player between the ages of 23-26 is vital as a core member of the team. He also backed teams to go for more English players than Australians, given the latter's tendency to pull out of the tournament.

Hogg feels franchises should go for players who have retired from international cricket. He backed CSK to go for Faf du Plessis but is against RCB doing the same with AB de Villiers. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"If I was RCB, I would not keep AB de Villiers because his future is a little more unsettled than the likes of Faf du Plessis."

AB de Villiers was shunned to a more reserved role in this edition of the IPL, with Glenn Maxwell taking on the responsibility in the middle overs. The former South Africa skipper endured a bleak campaign that only yielded 313 runs at an average of 31.30. He failed to find form in the UAE leg, with the nature of the surfaces not helping his cause either.

"Teams might have to play one extra overseas player" - Brad Hogg

Hogg claimed he is not fully on board with the IPL's plan to expand with 10 teams from next season onwards. He believes for that plan to function well, the limit of overseas players allowed in the playing XI should be increased to 5. He added:

Also Read

"For me, I don't know with the situation around the world right now, whether it is worth having those extra 2 teams. They might have to play one extra overseas player in each team."

IPL 2022 will have two new teams and will also witness a change in the format. Franchises are not yet clear over the number of retentions they are allowed to make or the right to match cards they will have at their disposal during the auctions.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Should RCB retain AB de Villiers? Yes No 5 votes so far