"If he makes himself ready, he will play the full season" - Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024

Former India coach Anil Kumble feels it would not be easy for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni to prepare fully for IPL 2024. However, he expects him to play the entire season if ready.

CSK fans breathed a sigh of relief to see Dhoni in the franchise's retained players list released on November 26. Despite being 42, the champion cricketer is all but certain to feature in his 17th IPL season.

Dhoni often grimaced during this year's IPL and underwent knee surgery following the season.

Speaking to Jio Cinemas on the retention day, Kumble feels a lack of match practice and the return from knee surgery will make it hard on MS Dhoni in the upcoming season.

"He has undergone a knee surgery," Kumble said. "He has to work hard, but he is someone who will not give you any clue about when he is going to leave. We have seen that with the way he left international cricket too. I am sure the fans and the players want him to go all the way. I am sure if he is ready if he makes himself ready, he will play the full season."

"I think last year was a classic example," he added. "We all know he was not 100 percent fit, but yet he managed to be at his best behind the stumps, in front of the stumps. You have time, but he has hardly played any cricket. It's not going to be easy."

MS Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title, thanks to a thrilling last-ball victory over the Gujarat Titans in the grand finale.

Despite batting lower down the order at No.7 and 8, the CSK skipper produced several valuable cameos, evidenced by his incredible strike rate of over 182.

"I don’t think he will leave the season midway" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra echoed Anil Kumble's sentiments and added that MS Dhoni will play the entire IPL 2024 season, similar to this year.

CSK released as many as eight players, including the now-retired Ambati Rayudu and England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who made himself unavailable for the upcoming IPL season.

"I don’t think he will leave the season midway," Chopra said. "He has proved everyone wrong, time and again. MS Dhoni will decide it himself. Last season also, there were concerns about his knee, he was struggling, but he managed to play. Last year, when Ben Stokes came, there was talk about him becoming the next CSK captain. But after a year, Stokes has left. Will it be Ruturaj Gaikwad?"

Dhoni became the first player to lead a single IPL franchise in 200 games last season and remains the only captain with over 100 wins(133).

Apart from the five IPL titles, Dhoni also led CSK to two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.