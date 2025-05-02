"If Mumbai don't win this tournament, they will have themselves to blame" - Former MI player's huge statement after IPL 2025 win vs RR

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) player Harbhajan Singh has opined that the five-time champions would have only themselves to blame if they don't lift the IPL 2025 trophy. He pointed out that Hardik Pandya and company have dominated with both bat and ball in their last few games.

Ad

MI set the Rajasthan Royals (RR) a 218-run target in Match 50 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The visitors then bundled Riyan Parag and company out for 117 to register an emphatic 100-run win.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Harbhajan replied in the affirmative when asked whether the Mumbai Indians have shown glimpses of their old dominating habit in their last few games in IPL 2025.

"Absolutely, you can see the might in this team. If they bat first, they score so many runs that they pounce on the opposing team. They have so many options in bowling. I am not even counting Jasprit Bumrah because he does the Bahubali job when he comes. They have Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner and Corbin Bosch," he said.

Ad

Trending

"If they are unable to do something, Jasprit Bumrah says he would come. If Mumbai don't win this tournament, they will have themselves to blame. This is a tournament-winning team. I feel this is Mumbai's year, and the sort of cricket Mumbai are playing, no one will be able to catch them," the former India spinner added.

Ad

The Mumbai Indians have won their last six games in IPL 2025. With 14 points from 11 games, they are perched atop the points table, above the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) based on net run rate.

"Mumbai totally dominated this match from batting to bowling" - Harbhajan Singh on MI's IPL 2025 win vs RR

MI knocked RR out of the IPL 2025 playoff race. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same discussion, Harbhajan Singh noted that the Mumbai Indians virtually annihilated the Rajasthan Royals in Thursday's game.

Ad

"One-way traffic. Mumbai totally dominated this match from batting to bowling. Rajasthan didn't play at all, they came only to participate. The Mumbai Indians came to play and with such positive intent. They posted so many runs while batting first," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that MI seemingly intended to set their dismal record in Jaipur in the last decade or so right.

Ad

"Then, if you dismiss five batters in the first four or five overs, where would the opposing team go? The bowling was extremely aggressive today. It was proper domination. It seemed like they were slightly pained as they hadn't won there since 2012. This one win has compensated to a large extent for the many years they haven't won there," Harbhajan observed.

Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38), Rohit Sharma (53 off 36), Suryakumar Yadav (48* off 23) and Hardik Pandya (48* off 23) helped the Mumbai Indians post 217/2 after being asked to bat first. Karn Sharma (3/23), Trent Boult (3/28), Jasprit Bumrah (2/15), Hardik (1/2) and Deepak Chahar (1/13) then ran through the hosts' batting lineup to complete a comprehensive win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More