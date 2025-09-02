"If one group is pressurizing a lot that only Riyan should be made captain, Sanju Samson would wish to leave" - Aakash Chopra on the changes in RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Sanju Samson might be wishing to leave the Rajasthan Royals (RR) because one camp within the franchise could be pushing hard to give the captaincy to Riyan Parag. He added that head coach Rahul Dravid might have also left the franchise for the same reason.

Samson had reportedly expressed a desire to leave RR before the IPL 2026 auction. Dravid, who rejoined the Royals ahead of IPL 2025, has parted ways with the franchise after just one season.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Parag's potential appointment as captain might have forced Samson and Dravid to consider leaving RR.

"Something is not right. Firstly, the last auction was not right. After that, the last tournament didn't go well. Then the news came that Sanju Samson wants to leave and after that, the news came that Rahul Dravid has left," Chopra said (1:25).

"The news emanating is that there was a question over leadership. Apparently there are a few camps in that camp, of which one is pushing hard that Riyan Parag should be the captain. If one group is pressurizing a lot that only Riyan should be made captain, Sanju Samson would wish to leave. Rahul Dravid might have the same point of view," he added.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also opined that the bigger role offered to Dravid might not have involved much work.

"They said Rahul Dravid was given a broader, bigger role and he denied it. I don't know what the broader, bigger role was, but more often than not, when a broader, bigger role is given to a big personality, the designation is big in that role, but the job is limited. You reduce the actual involvement suddenly, and that is where the big-statured player says he is done," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the reasons behind Rahul Dravid's departure and Sanju Samson's desire to leave aren't verified. However, he added that they aren't far from the realm of belief, considering the Rajasthan Royals' relationship with Riyan Parag goes beyond the cricket field.

"Ravichandran Ashwin might become the coach" - Aakash Chopra on Rahul Dravid leaving and Sanju Samson's potential departure

Ravichandran Ashwin (right) played three seasons for RR under Sanju Samson's captaincy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Ravichandran Ashwin could replace Rahul Dravid as the Rajasthan Royals head coach, with Sanju Samson also potentially departing.

"Rahul might have refused because of pressure (of making Riyan Parag the captain) and Sanju is refusing now, so Ravichandran Ashwin might become the coach. I am just thinking aloud because the guy is available," he said (4:15).

While acknowledging that Ashwin has expressed a wish to play in overseas leagues, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the recently retired off-spinner would be free during the IPL.

"He has registered himself in ILT20, and I think he will get picked. However, along with that, he could be the coach. He can do coaching as there is no other league being played at the time of the IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin's inputs will be excellent, and Rajasthan will search for a coach in any case because Rahul Dravid has left," Chopra observed.

Ravichandran Ashwin played for the Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2022 to IPL 2024. He picked up 35 wickets and scored 344 runs in 45 matches in those three seasons.

