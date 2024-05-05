"If Pathirana isn't available, this team will struggle a lot" - Aakash Chopra on CSK players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

Aakash Chopra reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be in dire straits if Matheesha Pathirana isn't available for their IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

With 10 points from as many games, CSK are placed fifth on the points table. A win against PBKS will help them climb into third position and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Pathirana as one of the CSK players in focus in Sunday's game and claimed the defending champions will be in trouble if he isn't available.

"If Pathirana isn't available, this team will struggle a lot because they have too many bowling problems. So I am hoping that Pathirana is available for Chennai's sake, and the match becomes enjoyable because he makes the game interesting," he said (9:20).

The former India opener chose Shivam Dube as one of the CSK batters to watch out for and opined that the big-hitter could strike a few lusty blows.

"Shivam Dube one more time. He got out to Harpreet Brar in the last match but won't get out every time. This ground is small and the pitch is also good. I am saying Shivam Dube's bat can fire here. He can hit one or two balls towards McLeod Ganj because he has power," Chopra elaborated (8:55).

With 350 runs at a strike rate of 171.56 in 10 innings, Dube is CSK's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. However, the left-handed batter was dismissed for a golden duck in the reverse fixture at home and will want to make amends in the away game.

"He is defying the law of averages slightly" - Aakash Chopra on CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Ruturaj Gaikwad as the other Chennai Super Kings batter in focus against the Punjab Kings.

"He (Gaikwad) is defying the law of averages slightly. He used to have a few difficulties against left-arm seam. He is defying that as well. He scored a hundred, after that 98, and then a half-century in the last match as well. It was a hard-working half-century in the last match but he scored runs," he said (8:10).

"So I am focusing on Ruturaj Gaikwad. If he scores runs and progresses as a captain, the team generally does well. Here, for the first time, there won't be any problem with the toss as well. This team might play Maheesh Theekshana here because Mustafizur (Rahman) has left," the reputed commentator added.

Chopra opined that CSK could look to open with Moeen Ali, pointing out the all-rounder hasn't been used well thus far. While noting that Daryl Mitchell wasn't utilized properly in the previous game, he added that the five-time champions have committed mistakes that they previously didn't make.

