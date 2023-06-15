“If they would have picked someone like Rahane, it would have been understandable” - Ambati Rayudu on 2019 WC snub

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has opened up on the selectors’ decision to drop him from the 2019 World Cup squad in controversial fashion. He stated that he was angry because he was not replaced by someone who could be ‘helpful to the team’.

Rayudu was in decent form heading into the 2019 World Cup and it seemed that he would feature in the ICC event in England. However, following a few poor scores in the build-up to the tournament, he was axed from the World Cup squad and was replaced by Vijay Shankar.

In an interview with TV9 Telugu, Rayudu shared his views on the painful snub. He commented:

“See if they would have picked someone like [Ajinkya] Rahane or any similar ilk of a player or someone who is experienced and senior it would have been understandable. Everyone wants India to win. They have not picked me for whatever reason which only they would know. But when you replace me with someone it should be helpful to the team as well. That is where I got angry.

“It was not about Vijay Shankar. What could have he done? He was playing his cricket. Whatever the thinking behind I could not understand. I could not understand if they were playing a World Cup or a normal league match,” the 37-year-old added.

Rayudu played his last match for India in March 2019, ending his international career with 55 ODIs and six T20Is.

“Everyone went after Shankar, did not have that intention” - Rayudu on 3D glass tweet

During the interview, the former cricketer also opened up on the famous 3D glass tweet, which he posted after being dropped from the World Cup squad in favor of Shankar. Following the cheeky tweet, the latter was brutally trolled, but Rayudu clarified he had nothing against the Tamil Nadu cricketer. He stated:

“Everyone went after Vijay Shankar. I did not have that intention. I could not understand their thinking and logic. If you have decided to replace me, you could have picked a similar player. How can you pick a player who plays numbers 6 and 7 and put him at 4?

“I don’t have anything personal against Vijay Shankar and MSK Prasad. I have played in New Zealand before the World Cup in similar conditions. I have been preparing well. Only those people can answer what went on,” he added.

Shankar played three matches during the 2019 World Cup but was subsequently ruled out due to injury.

“I was on a flight that day” - Rayudu on how he learnt about World Cup axe

Recalling how he learnt about the news of his non-selection for the 2019 World Cup, Rayudu said that he came to know about it after he had de-boarded from a flight with his IPL teammates. The 37-year-old commented:

“I was on a flight that day. There have been indications that I would not be picked by then. But by then we did not have the full picture. It was during the IPL and we were travelling from one place to another. As soon as I got off the flight and switched on the phone, I received several messages and saw news. Then I realized I wasn’t in the team.

“I was on standby and it was very disappointing at the time. I wanted to play for India and participate in the World Cup,” he added.

Rayudu scored 1694 runs for India from 55 matches and 42 in six T20Is.

