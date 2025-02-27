"If he doesn't play along or take the scene forward, it's going to go nowhere" - RCB's Mr. Nags opens up on Virat Kohli's humor ahead of IPL 2025

Stand-up comedian Danish Sait who plays Mr. Nags for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recently opened up on star batter Virat Kohli's sense of humor. He lauded the former captain for taking jokes on himself despite his stature.

Nags comments came during an appearance on the YouTube podcast 'The Internet Said So'. He mentioned that his videos as the character Mr. Nags work because Kohli takes all the jokes very sportingly. The 36-year-old said (from 1:34:18):

"There are very few people who come and capture the imagination of the nation. You can count them on your fingertips. With that much popularity, to still say okay I'll sit down and take a joke (is commendable).

"Also, he is very funny. Like a lot of interviews, what I say is funny of course, but if he doesn't play along or take the scene forward, it's going to go nowhere. I feel there's also a great sense of awareness."

Danish Sait's stint with RCB began in 2015. He continues to be associated with the franchise and his shows like 'RCB Inside' and 'Parody Press Conference with Mr. Nags' have emerged as huge hits among fans.

"The way he manages those 24 hours in a day is kind of crazy" - Danish Sait on Virat Kohli's professionalism

Danish Sait also spoke about Virat Kohli being a thorough professional. He mentioned that the senior player has a lot of things on his plate during an IPL season, yet he manages to do everything efficiently.

Explaining the different things Kohli has to juggle, Sait said (from 1:31:41):

"He is a thorough professional, which is phenomenal because the amount of engagements and commitments he has, during season, off-season, playing cricket, practicing, all of that stuff. The way he manages those 24 hours in a day is kind of crazy.

"Everybody sees it from the outside and wonders how is this guy doing it. I've actually seen it happen. I've actually seen it happen. I'll give you an example, you're shooting and you know you need to wrap it up quickly, be it just learning lines and doing the lines, or being at a practice session where nobody else is there."

Sait also praised Kohli for always being punctual. He added (from 1:33:00):

"I've never come across a situation where anybody has had to wait for him to come and do something. He's on time. 4 O'clock means 4 O'clock."

RCB will have a new captain this year, with Rajat Patidar taking over the reins from former captain Faf du Plessis who was released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Bengaluru open their campaign on March 22 at Eden Gardens against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

