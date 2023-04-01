"If they play to their potential, they should score 200 runs in every match" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's IPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra believes the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) should consistently post massive totals in IPL 2023 if they play to their potential.

LSG will begin their campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League with a clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1. KL Rahul and Co. reached the playoffs in their maiden season last year and will hope to go all the way this time around.

While previewing the LSG-DC clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants have a formidable batting lineup, elaborating:

"If they play to their potential, they should score 200 runs in every match. Quinton de Kock is not available for the first match, so Kyle Mayers might be seen opening with KL Rahul. Then Deepak Hooda at No. 3, you can keep Ayush Badoni at No. 4, Nicholas Pooran at No. 5, Marcus Stoinis at No. 6 and Krunal Pandya at No. 7."

While acknowledging that Mohsin Khan's absence is a huge blow for LSG, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player highlighted that the franchise still has four excellent bowlers, observing:

"There are slight problems in bowling and that is only because you don't have Mohsin Khan. How can that issue be resolved? You have Ravi Bishnoi, and Mark Wood is available. So you have these two gun bowlers. They also have Jaydev Unadkat and Avesh Khan."

Chopra reckons Krunal Pandya could be the fifth bowler, with Marcus Stoinis also giving a couple of overs. He added that Amit Mishra could be brought in as the Impact Player.

"There are problems with Delhi" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' issues ahead of clash with LSG

The Delhi Capitals will miss Rishabh Pant's services in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant's absence is one of the biggest setbacks for the franchise, stating:

"There are problems with Delhi. Rishabh Pant is not there. They have kept Abhishek Porel in place of him, but will he play? Sarfaraz Khan might keep and we are also hearing that they might get Manish Pandey to keep."

While observing that David Warner is also not yet a certain starter, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckons DC can field Phil Salt in the playing XI if their newly appointed skipper is unavailable, saying:

"Warner's availability is also not certain. Mitchell Marsh at No. 3 - if Warner is not there, he can open. You can play Phil Salt as well if there is a place at the top as he can also keep wickets. They can play three overseas batters, with Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell as options."

Chopra feels Rovman Powell might have a bigger role to play for the Capitals, reasoning they have a top-heavy batting lineup. While acknowledging that DC have a decent bowling lineup, the former Indian opener concluded by opining that LSG are the stronger side on paper.

