"If he plays in such a way, how will the team do well?"- Harbhajan Singh slams DC's David Warner for poor form in IPL 2023

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was baffled by Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner's batting performance in the second game of their IPL 2023 campaign against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

Warner consumed 32 deliveries and scored just 37 runs as DC failed to post a challenging total. In the absence of full-time skipper Rishabh Pant due to injury, Harbhajan expected Warner to step up and take on even more responsibility. However, things have not panned out that way as the Capitals remain winless.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about David Warner's form for DC so far:

"Warner took 32 balls to score 37 runs. So many expectations from him this season as he is the captain. But if he plays in such a way, how will the team do well? Even Prithvi Shaw is not in form and has failed twice now."

Mitchell Marsh's form crucial for DC: Harbhajan Singh

Mitchell Marsh has also not hit the ground running for the Capitals, having scored just four runs in two games. Harbhajan Singh feels that with Warner misfiring, Marsh's form with the bat is extremely crucial for Delhi to make a strong comeback.

Marsh had a sensational ODI series against India last month with the bat and Harbhajan feels it may not be too long before the explosive Australian gets going. On this, he stated:

"Mitchell Marsh is such a player that during the ODI series (IND vs AUS) you thought he will score boundaries and sixes off every ball he faces. Once he gets going, Delhi will get to 180-190 easily. But how much hopes to keep from Warner? Beyond my understanding now."

The test for DC won't get any easier as they will face the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in their next game.

Poll : 0 votes