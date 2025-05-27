"If he plays, you will have to be slightly wary of him" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's bowling ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might have to be slightly wary of Digvesh Rathi in their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He pointed out that the LSG spinner should be available for the final league game of the season, considering he has already served his one-match suspension.

LSG will host RCB in Match 70 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. It's a must-win game for the visitors to book their berth in Qualifier 1, or else they will have to play the Eliminator.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener picked LSG's top order, although Aiden Markram might not be available, alongside Will O'Rourke and Digvesh Rathi as the potential threats for RCB in Tuesday's game.

"Lucknow is a giant-slayer team. They have defeated the Gujarat Titans just now. They hit a lot. Their top three are on a mission. They are batting extremely well. They have Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran after them. Even Rishabh Pant hit one or two sixes in the last match. So be wary of them." Chopra said (17:15).

"They, of course, have weaknesses in bowling, but you will have to be slightly wary of Will O'Rourke. Since Digvesh Rathi has served his one-match ban, he might be available for this match and might play. If he plays, you will have to be slightly wary of him. They are their two good bowlers," he added.

With 14 scalps at an economy rate of 8.18 in 12 innings, Digvesh Rathi is LSG's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. Will O'Rourke has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.15 in two games this season.

"How many times have you won 3 consecutive games?" - Aakash Chopra on RCB needing to win IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

RCB are currently placed third on the IPL 2025 points table. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra highlighted the significance of their IPL 2025 clash against LSG for RCB.

"Win the match and qualify at No. 1 or No. 2. You might be wondering why they need to do so. Is it because the top two get an extra chance? Of course, that's a very good thing that you get two opportunities, but that's not the only story. If you check your own history, how many times have you won three consecutive games?" he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that teams finishing third or fourth on the points table have the arduous task of winning three consecutive games against top sides to lift the trophy.

"It happens very rarely that you win three consecutive games. You drop an odd match. The story doesn't end there either. When you finish at No. 3 or No. 4, all three of your games are against top teams. The best three are against you in three consecutive games," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that the enormity of the task is proven by the fact that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016 are the only team in IPL history to bag the title after playing the Eliminator. However, to conclude, the analyst opined that RCB would beat LSG and book a berth in Qualifier 1.

