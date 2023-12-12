"If Rishabh Pant is available, a lot of things get sorted out automatically" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra feels most of Delhi Capitals' issues heading into IPL 2024 would be resolved if Rishabh Pant is available.

Pant is set to captain the Delhi-based franchise in next season's IPL, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo. However, he might not perform the wicketkeeping duties and instead play as a specialist batter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the Delhi Capitals' mistakes in IPL 2023 and opined that quite a few will be rectified if Pant returns as captain. He elaborated:

"Whatever they were doing was not right. There was a lack of intent in the powerplay, no one was trying to hit. For the first time, we saw David Warner playing so many balls without hitting a six. Axar Patel was playing the best but they were not getting him to bat or they were not getting him to bowl all his overs."

The former India opener added:

"In one match, they gave Mukesh Kumar straightaway the 19th over. Plenty of things were wrong last year and they are trying to correct them. They are doing that with a huge hope that Rishabh Pant becomes available. If Rishabh Pant is available, a lot of things get sorted out automatically."

However, Chopra acknowledged that the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter's return is not guaranteed, considering his grievous injuries and the lengthy rehab process he has had to undergo. He added that IPL 2024 isn't too far as it will likely start around the third week of March.

"I found their list very interesting" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' retentions and releases

Rilee Rossouw was the most expensive player released by the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was slightly perplexed by the Delhi Capitals' retentions and releases. He reasoned (2:45):

"I found their list very interesting because whoever they didn't play last year is still a part of the team and they have released whoever they played. So I am thinking if you had to retain players you didn't play, you should have played them because they were better players."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Capitals' fans are used to getting stunned. He said:

"What have they done exactly, I am still confused, and you might be as well. If you are a fan of Delhi, you are used to getting confused, because there are only three teams from the original eight who have never won this trophy to date - Delhi, Punjab and Bangalore."

The Delhi Capitals have released 11 players ahead of the auction. They have a remaining purse of ₹28.95 crore to buy a maximum of nine players, including four foreigners.

