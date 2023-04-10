"If Someone picks me up it'll be great" - Steve Smith hints at possible IPL return next year

Australian batsman Steve Smith has hinted at a return to the IPL next year if picked in the auction.

In an Instagram Q&A, Smith spoke about missing this year's IPL and his possible return next year. He said:

"I didn't put my name in the auction this year, its a big year for Australian Cricket, but I'll put my name in next year and if someone picks me up, it'll be great."

Steve Smith's last outing was during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India and the ODI series that followed. Australia lost the Test series 2-1 but won the ODI series by the same margin.

He will next play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Ashes in England in June, followed by the ICC Men's World Cup in October this year.

Smith expressed his views on the team he has been most impressed with in IPL 2023, saying:

"Probably Gujarat, Obviously they had an amazing year last year winning their first year and then this year I think their sqaud's outstanding again so... yeah ... I think they are going to go a long way again this tournament."

The former Australian captain also shared his thoughts on Rinku Singh's last-over heroics against the Gujarat Titans.

"I mean, pretty amazing, wasn't it? 5 sixes in a row at any time of the game is pretty special but the last 5 balls of the game to get your team home, yeah... that stuff dreams are made of."

Smith last played in the IPL in 2021 for the Delhi Capitals and had earlier played for the Rajasthan Royals in two stints.

Overall, the Australian boasts impressive numbers in his IPL career, averaging 34.5 at a strike rate of 128. He also played for the Rising Pune Supergiant and captained them during their run to the final in 2017.

Steve Smith talks about his preparation for the upcoming WTC final against India

Steve Smith's impeccable record in England will be pivotal to Australia's chances in the WTC final.

Australian great Steve Smith spoke about his preparations for the upcoming WTC final and the Ashes in England. The 33-year-old has a fabulous record in England, averaging close to 60 in 32 matches.

Smith said:

"Yeah, its good. I've been on a bit of a break, bit of a pre-season here for couple of weeks to keep things ticking over and then get back into my cricket prep pretty soon and its obviously an exciting couple of months coming up, looking forward to it."

He added:

Big games and big series are the ones you really want to step up in so Can't wait for this one, should be really exciting against India "

The WTC final between Australia and India will take place at the Oval on June 7.

