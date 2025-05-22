"If you do something, your contract might be renewed next year" - Aakash Chopra on LSG players ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs GT

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players will be playing for their places in their final two games of IPL 2025. He pointed out that impressive performances could earn them a retention or a place in one of the other sides next season.

LSG will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 64 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. With 10 points from 12 games, the visitors are placed seventh on the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that LSG's IPL 2025 clash against GT might not have much significance for the franchise, but is crucial for the players.

"Lucknow lost the last game and are out of the tournament. So, obviously, they don't have much to play for. However, there is another thing. People remain on appraisals. If you do something, your contract might be renewed next year, you might be released or retained," he said (13:20).

Chopra added that good individual performances in the franchise's last two league games might leave a lasting impression.

"There are many things that play on your mind as a player. So, the Lucknow players will go into the remaining games with that point of view. It's not only about whether the team will retain you or not, you also want to score runs and take wickets because if some other team is thinking about you, the last impressions become the lasting impressions at times," he observed.

After their clash against GT, LSG will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league game of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. Apart from ending their season on a positive note, Rishabh Pant and company could impact the fight for the Qualifier 1 berths if they win one or both of those games.

"I am thinking you should release the big players" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's retention plans after IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore) is the most expensive player in LSG's IPL 2025 squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Lucknow Super Giants to release their underperforming expensive players after IPL 2025.

"Their next year's path will depend on how many they retain and how many they release. I am thinking you should release the big players. If you can trade or release your big-ticket players, you will have money available for the mini-auction. Mini-auctions are always inflated pricing. You have to pay 30 to 40 percent extra money," he said (16:20).

The analyst named Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Deep among the players LSG could consider releasing.

"If I think about it from that point of view, Rishabh Pant - ₹27 crore. Do you want to trade or release him? That is a possibility. David Miller was also very expensive. Will they keep him or let him go? Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep - there are plenty you can release to reduce the flab and go into the mini-auction with ₹50-60 crore," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) decision to go into the IPL 2025 auction with a huge budget has yielded them great dividends this season. He added that LSG will need a lot of money to ace the next season's mini-auction, which can only be available if they release their big-ticket players.

