"If spin comes, Prithvi Shaw too won't be able to score runs" - Aakash Chopra picks 3 Delhi Capitals players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs GT

Aakash Chopra has ignored Prithvi Shaw while choosing his three Delhi Capitals (DC) players in focus in their IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The two sides will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. Shaw has amassed 151 runs at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 157.29 in four innings for the Capitals this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rishabh Pant among the Delhi Capitals players to watch out for in Wednesday's game. He opined that Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Prithvi Shaw won't deliver the goods against the Titans.

"When I have spoken so much about (Gujarat's) spin, who will neutralize spin - Rishabh Pant - left-handed batter, reverse sweep at times, normal sweep at times, and will use his feet on other occasions," he said (7:25).

"I don't think Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk will score runs on such a big ground. To an extent, not even Prithvi Shaw. If spin comes, Prithvi Shaw too won't be able to score runs. I could be wrong as well but that's what I feel. So my focus will be on Rishabh Pant," the former India opener added.

Pant is the Delhi Capitals' highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. The DC skipper has smashed 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 157.72 in six innings.

"He will be trapped in this match" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk

While expecting Jake Fraser-McGurk to be trapped by the Gujarat Titans spinners, Aakash Chopra pointed out David Warner's importance for the Delhi Capitals.

"Spin will come in front of Jake Fraser-McGurk this time and I feel he won't be able to fire today. He will be trapped in this match because you expect one thing from Gujarat - they plan very well and have the bowling resources from whom they get the job done," he stated (6:20).

"You will need David Warner. The way this team is playing, David Warner needs to score runs. Whenever he scores runs, he scores very quickly as well these days. So my focus will be on David Warner," the renowned commentator added.

Chopra named Kuldeep Yadav as the third Delhi Capitals player in focus. He also expects Khaleel Ahmed to bowl a decent spell with the new ball.

"My third player will be Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav can trap this team, whether it is Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar and even Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh Khan plays spin well but he can also surrender in front of Kuldeep. So my third player is Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed with the new ball," he elaborated (7:50).

With nine scalps at an economy rate of 8.79 in six games, Khaleel is the Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. Kuldeep has accounted for six dismissals in just three games at an excellent economy rate of 6.75.

