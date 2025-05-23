"If you talk about KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar in the same sentence, then I will go" - Former Indian pacer's stunning statement amid IPL 2025

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan dismissed the similarities between Delhi Capitals' (DC) reliance on KL Rahul in the ongoing IPL 2025 and India's over-reliance on Sachin Tendulkar in the 1990s. Wassan even threatened to walk off if Rahul gets mentioned in the same bracket as the legendary Tendulkar.

Rahul has been a one-man army for DC in the batting department this season, scoring 504 runs in 12 matches at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 148.67. Meanwhile, their next leading run-scorer is Abishek Porel, with only 301 runs at an average of just over 25 in 13 outings.

Fans have compared Rahul's role for DC this season with Tendulkar's for India in the 1990s.

When asked about the comparisons on the Bails and Banter Show, Wassan responded (via Hindustan Times):

"If you talk about KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar in the same sentence, then I will go. TVs are getting shut down because KL Rahul is getting out? Who are these people?"

Yet, Wassan was quick to shower praise on Rahul as a batter, saying:

"He doesn't rely on brute strength but trusts his technique. When he maintains his form, shape, and technique, he can execute risky shots with confidence."

Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer in international cricket with 34,357 runs in 664 matches, including a record 100 centuries.

DC eliminated from IPL 2025 Playoffs despite KL Rahul's heroics

KL Rahul's impressive run with the bat hasn't been enough to help DC qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The side started the season with a bang, winning their first four matches.

However, inconsistencies in selection and the batting order have seen them lose six out of their last eight completed games. DC's latest defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 59 runs eliminated them from the playoffs.

The franchise has not qualified for the playoffs in four consecutive seasons since their hat-trick of playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021. DC are one of only three franchises to have played in 18 years of the IPL without winning the title.

They will play for pride in their final league stage game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24.

