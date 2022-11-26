Former Australian great Glenn McGrath supports Pat Cummins' decision to skip next year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The retired paceman feels that's where the bowlers will have their off season and feel refreshed for their upcoming assignments.

Cummins, one of the most expensive IPL players, announced his decision to sit out the 2023 edition. The 29-year-old announced it on Twitter, citing a hectic schedule, especially the 2023 Ashes series.

Pat Cummins @patcummins30 I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. https://t.co/Iu0dF73zOW

Speaking to AAP, McGrath, a reputed yesteryear pacer, reflected that fast bowlers must have an off season, as running and bowling takes plenty of toll, and playing continuously can make them run out of fuel. He said:

"Cummo has come out and said he's not going to the next IPL. That's where you have your offseason, get strong and get through the next season. If you don't do that, you're a car that never refuels. Sooner or later you're going to run out. Fast bowlers need to have a bit of an offseason because bowling and running depletes your strength."

The 52-year-old continued:

"You don't want to devalue the Big Bash, but you have to weigh up what is important. Playing for Australia should still be the be-all and end-all. Test cricket is still the ultimate."

While Josh Hazlewood is likely to feature in IPL 2023, Mitchell Starc has decided to stay away. Starc, who last featured in the tournament in 2015, has underlined that playing Test cricket remains his priority.

"I have no issues with our bowling attack" - Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath. (Image Credits: Getty)

McGrath also backed the pace trio of Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood to headline Australia's bowling unit across formats. He added:

"The bowlers have adapted. Josh Hazlewood is one of the world's best T20 bowlers. He has shown that in the past with the way he has gone about it. Pat Cummins can adapt just because of the areas he bowls. Starcy's a match winner when he gets it right. He is as good as anyone in the world. I have no issues there with our bowling attack."

The trio will be back when Australia take on the West Indies in the first Test of the summer in Perth on Wednesday.

