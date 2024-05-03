Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan pointed to the double standards used to judge Virat Kohli compared to other batters after Travis Head's crucial 58 off 44 deliveries in the clash between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 2.

Kohli's T20 strike rates have been a hot topic of discussion during the ongoing IPL, with fans and experts calling out the batter's outdated and templated batting on several occasions. However, despite finishing at a strike rate of under 132, Head's knock against RR was highly praised.

Speaking to the local broadcasters during the SRH-RR clash, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Pathan pointed to how Kohli playing an innings similar to Head would have received a different treatment.

"According to his ability, you have never seen him play like this. No matter what you say that there was good bowling and everything, but every cricketer should be treated equally. But if there was Virat Kohli instead, people would have stuck to the strike rate but here we are talking about taking responsibility for team's victory, so please treat everyone equally," said Pathan.

Despite the criticism, Virat Kohli boasts a healthy strike rate of over 147 in IPL 2024, considerably better than his overall strike rate of 131.02.

Meanwhile, Head's half-century proved pivotal as SRH won a thriller by 1 run to hand RR just a second defeat this season.

"If this was Virat Kohli, I can guarantee that people would have said only 58 runs in 44 balls?" - Mohammad Kaif

Expand Tweet

Irfan Pathan's former teammate Mohammad Kaif echoed his sentiments on the harsh treatment Virat Kohli would have received upon playing an innings similar to Travis Head.

Kohli is the second leading run-scorer of IPL 2024, with 500 runs at an average of 71.42 in 10 games.

"You are right (to Pathan), if this was Virat Kohli, I can guarantee that people would have said only 58 runs in 44 balls? What is this? They would say it is low and there would have debates about his strike rate. But I believe that this was a good innings by Head," said Kaif.

Meanwhile, Head has been in blistering form for SRH this season, scoring 396 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 194.11 in 9 outings.

Earlier in the season, the southpaw smashed the fourth-fastest IPL century off just 39 deliveries against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback