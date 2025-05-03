  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Image of CSK team sheet, with youngster’s name struck out and replaced by Deepak Hooda, goes viral ahead of IPL 2025 clash against RCB

Image of CSK team sheet, with youngster’s name struck out and replaced by Deepak Hooda, goes viral ahead of IPL 2025 clash against RCB

By Shankar
Modified May 03, 2025 19:45 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Deepak Hooda in action for CSK - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to include Deepak Hooda instead of Vansh Bedi in their playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3. In a widely circulated image on social media, Bedi's name could be seen printed on the team sheet, before it was struck out to be replaced by Deepak Hooda. Bedi reportedly got injured during practice on Saturday.

Ad

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. The 43-year-old admitted that the the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium was a high-scoring venue and run-making was easy at the ground.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hooda has had a forgettable IPL 2025 for CSK. He has made a mere 31 runs in five matches at an average of 6.20. Vansh Bedi was picked by CSK at the mega auction in November 2024 for ₹55 lakh.

RCB dented by Josh Hazlewood blow for CSK clash in Bengaluru

RCB captain Rajat Patidar lost yet another toss at his home venue in IPL 2025. They were dealt a big blow heading into the clash, as key pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the match.

Ad

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was part of CSK's 2018 IPL-winning squad, was handed a debut cap by RCB. Despite the franchise nearing Playoffs qualification, Patidar said that RCB were not thinking of progressing to the backend of the tournament, just yet.

"Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games. Every game is important from now, we are not looking at qualification and we will try our best in all four games," Patidar said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, RCB were 13/0 after the first over, with Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli at the crease.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications