Image of CSK team sheet, with youngster’s name struck out and replaced by Deepak Hooda, goes viral ahead of IPL 2025 clash against RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to include Deepak Hooda instead of Vansh Bedi in their playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3. In a widely circulated image on social media, Bedi's name could be seen printed on the team sheet, before it was struck out to be replaced by Deepak Hooda. Bedi reportedly got injured during practice on Saturday.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. The 43-year-old admitted that the the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium was a high-scoring venue and run-making was easy at the ground.

Hooda has had a forgettable IPL 2025 for CSK. He has made a mere 31 runs in five matches at an average of 6.20. Vansh Bedi was picked by CSK at the mega auction in November 2024 for ₹55 lakh.

RCB dented by Josh Hazlewood blow for CSK clash in Bengaluru

RCB captain Rajat Patidar lost yet another toss at his home venue in IPL 2025. They were dealt a big blow heading into the clash, as key pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the match.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was part of CSK's 2018 IPL-winning squad, was handed a debut cap by RCB. Despite the franchise nearing Playoffs qualification, Patidar said that RCB were not thinking of progressing to the backend of the tournament, just yet.

"Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games. Every game is important from now, we are not looking at qualification and we will try our best in all four games," Patidar said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, RCB were 13/0 after the first over, with Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli at the crease.

