"Impact player for Chennai Super Kings" - Fans react to Devdutt Padikkal's scratchy knock in CSK vs LSH clash of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Devdutt Padikkal's disappointing performances in the ongoing IPL 2024 continued as he was dismissed cheaply in the team's contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 23.

LSG were required to chase down a stiff 211-run target at MA Chidambaram Stadium. They got off to a dismal start, losing Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul early.

The onus was on Padikkal to fire, who has been given a long rope by the LSG think tank despite a string of poor performances this season. The southpaw failed to repay the team management's faith, scoring just 13 runs off 19 balls against CSK after being brought in as an impact substitute.

Padikkal failed to hit a single boundary in the innings, finishing with a poor strike rate of 68.42. Several fans took to social media, trolling Padikkal for yet another disappointing outing. Here are some of the top reactions:

Several fans urged LSG to drop Padikkal from the team, given that the batter hasn't performed despite getting a lot of opportunities.

"If i ever saw Padikkal in this IPL ever again , Justin Langer needs belt treatment if not he needs it already," wrote a fan.

"Padikkal scored 23 in his 5 innings this IPL . Got dropped. What makes LSG management think that he warrants another game ? Repaying it by going 13 off 17 on a 210 chase," commented another.

"Padikkal as an impact player. LSG, do you know the meaning of impact? And if you do, you do know that means the impact player is someone who has a positive impact for your team?" said another.

Devdutt Padikkal's scratchy knock finally came to an end in the 11th over after being out bowled off Matheesha Pathirana's bowling.

Devdutt Padikkal averages just 6.33 in IPL 2024

The Lucknow-based side roped in Devdutt Padikkal ahead of IPL 2024 by trading him in exchange for pacer Avesh Khan. However, the move is yet to yield positive results for the team.

The 23-year-old struggled to get going in the first half of the competition. He even lost his place in the team's playing XI for their previous two fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CSK.

It is worth mentioning that the left-handed batter has performed admirably in domestic cricket lately, but hasn't been able to translate his red-hot form into the IPL.

